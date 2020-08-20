WEBB, Henry Thomas, 95, of Richmond, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Henry was born August 14, 1924, in Wilson, N.C. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Webb; and his daughter, Rebecca Webb Blackburn. He is survived by his friend and executor, Anne Brooke Vickers and her son, Mike Vickers; and good friends Peggy, Page and Kelly. A graveside service will be 1 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238.View online memorial
