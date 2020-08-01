WEBB, RONALD "RONNIE" JR.

WEBB, Ronald Gene "Ronnie" Jr., 62, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was born August 2, 1957, in Pikeville, Kentucky, and was a resident of Charles City County, where he worked as a taxidermist for 37 years at his shop, Lifelike Taxidermy. Ronnie was preceded in death by his loving mother, Shirley Webb. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Robin Webb; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Amy Webb; "Pop" to three grandchildren, Greyson, Gavin and Gabby Webb; father, Ronald "Gene" Webb Sr.; sisters, Teresa (Gene) Englehart, Daphne (Howard) Goodloe, Dawn Gallmeyer and Diane (Tim) Bell; nephews, Nolan Bell, Bryson Bell, Stephen Gallmeyer, Dave Nuckols, Travis Webb, Adam Saunders and R.C. Wingfield. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 2, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Monday, August 3, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
