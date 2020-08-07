WEISS, Brian Ernest, 44, of Henrico, entered into rest August 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jo Ann Therese Kenny. He is survived by his wife, Vy Weiss; son, Gabriel Weiss; father, Ernest Weiss; sister, Samantha Weiss; nephew, Jordan Thurston; and aunt, Yvette Fine. Brian was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was the most sensitive, hilariously funny man, with a wild penchant for Godzilla and old Anime and recently purchased a 1992 Dodge Daytona IROC R/T. He loved his family and friends. His greatest achievement was his son, Gabriel whom he named. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 9, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., with the family to receive friends starting at 12 p.m. The service may be live streamed at www.reellyfeproductions.com. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to https://afsp.donordrive.com/index.cfmfuseaction=donorDrive.personalCampaign&participantID=2328775.View online memorial
