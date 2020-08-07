WEISS, BRIAN

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT FRIDAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA, EAST CENTRAL VIRGINIA, EASTERN VIRGINIA, NORTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA, AND SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA, EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL. HEIGHTS), EASTERN HANOVER, EASTERN HENRICO, EASTERN LOUISA, FLUVANNA, GOOCHLAND, POWHATAN, WESTERN CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO (INCLUDING THE CITY OF RICHMOND), AND WESTERN LOUISA. IN EAST CENTRAL VIRGINIA, CHARLES CITY, EASTERN ESSEX, EASTERN KING WILLIAM, EASTERN KING AND QUEEN, NEW KENT, RICHMOND, WESTERN ESSEX, WESTERN KING WILLIAM, WESTERN KING AND QUEEN, AND WESTMORELAND. IN EASTERN VIRGINIA, GLOUCESTER, LANCASTER, MATHEWS, MIDDLESEX, AND NORTHUMBERLAND. IN NORTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA, CAROLINE. IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA, HAMPTON/POQUOSON, JAMES CITY, NEWPORT NEWS, AND YORK. * UNTIL 4 AM EDT FRIDAY * LOCALIZED HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE LATE THIS EVENING AND OVERNIGHT AS THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE ONGOING. GIVEN THE AMOUNT OF RAIN THAT HAS ALREADY FALLEN THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING, THE THREAT FOR FLASH FLOODING IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE. * RAPID RISES IN RIVERS AND CREEKS ARE POSSIBLE, ALONG WITH FLOODING IN LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE. &&