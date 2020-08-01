WELCH, ALBERT

WELCH, Mr. Albert Monroe Thomas, passed away peacefully at the age of 88 in the early evening of July 29, 2020, from natural causes, leaving many friends and family behind. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pearl Bricker and James Paul Welch Sr.; brothers, Brinton, James Paul Jr. and Aubrey; and his loving wife and best friend, Tommy Welch. He is survived by Debbie Welch Naill of Martinsburg, W.Va., Kim Tucker of Richmond, Kevin Welch (Nancy) of Laguna Beach, Calif., Shawn Welch (Connie) of Richmond and Kellea Parker (Eugene) of Duck, N.C.; along with 17 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Al lived his life with an indominable spirit and firmly rooted in his faith. Throughout his life, he stood tall, no matter what was thrown his way. Those who knew him will always remember him for his heart of gold, infectious laugh, his calm demeanor and his love of Christmas (and playing Santa). Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be planned at a future date. Rather than waiting until then to honor him, his family asks that all who knew and loved this mountain of a man, take a moment today and remember him with a warm memory and a smile. Please pay it forward with a good deed to someone who needs it. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Albert Welch to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.View online memorial
