WELDON, Henry James Jr., our father, brother and beloved friend, passed away at the age of 62 on August 14, 2020, in Mechanicsville, Virginia. He was born in 1958, to the late Henry James Weldon Sr. and Dorothadean Weldon. Henry was a loving father and devoted family man. He is survived by his three sisters, Emily Willis, Martha Standiford and Mary Baker; his two sons, Claude Michael Weldon and Henry James Dean Weldon; grandson, Noah Robinson; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Bennie Louisa Weldon Montgomery. Henry was a fierce and loyal friend. His genuine humor, positive attitude and willingness to help others was unmatched. He was proud to call the Midway "Boot Scooters" group his dance family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Henry's name to the American Cancer Society or the Richmond, Va. Boot Scooters.
WELDON, HENRY
