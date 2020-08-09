WELLONS, Julia Keene, 78, of Chester, Va., passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. Born in Smithfield, N.C., she was the daughter of the late William Alvin and Julia Creech Keene; and was also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Wellons; and a grandson, Joshua Wellons. Mrs. Wellons was a member of Salem Baptist Church in Chesterfield, Va. She is survived by her four children, Marie Wellons Allred (Ben), Al Wellons (Amy), John Wellons (Tracey) and Charles Wellons; eight grandchildren, Neil, Kitt (Ben), Cody, Ann, Jordan, Tiffany, Jillian and Joya; a great-grandson, Tanner; and numerous nieces and nephews. All services will be private. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Julia Wellons. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
