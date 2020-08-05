WELLS, Mario, age 46, of Richmond, departed this life July 26, 2020. He is survived by six children, Chinyere and Chineira Wells-Byrd, Alexis Wells-Elliot, Veronica Wells, Nasir Wells-Shamsid-deen and Mekhi Smith; three grandchildren; mother, Priscilla Reynolds; two sisters, Marquita Reynolds and Maureen Wells; three brothers, Maurice Wells Jr., Maurice Wells III and Billy Reynolds; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives; and friends. A Janazah will be held Thursday, 1:30 p.m. at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Interment Riverview Cemetery.View online memorial
