WERNER, JAMES "DICK" JR.

WERNER, James R. "Dick" Jr., was born January 27, 1933, in Richmond, Va. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara "Bobbi" Werner; his children, Susan W. Lenio (Al), Scott (Kathy) and Kimberly W. Hampton (Jeffrey); grandchildren, Scott Jr., Alex, Justin Lenio, Jill Lenio Brownley and Lindsey Hampton Gibson; seven great-grandchildren and family members in Richmond. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Stephen. Dick had a long career with Verizon as Director of Government Relations spanning the terms of several governors. He was presented with State of Virginia Senate Resolution Number 276 on the Senate floor for his dedication to the integrity of the Legislative process. He was a loving husband, dedicated father and grandfather, faithful friend to many and a true Virginia Southern gentleman. To honor Dick's memory, please make donations to Christian Food Pantry located at 103 Lady Lake Blvd., Lady Lake, Fla. 32159.

