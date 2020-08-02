WEST, Andre

WEST, Andre L., departed from this life to eternal life on July 28, 2020, in Blackstone. He was born on July 30, 1979, in Queens, N.Y. He received his education in the Chesterfield County Public School System and was a 1997 graduate of Lloyd C. Bird High School. He is survived by his loving and devoted mother, Kelly West; fathers, Foster West (Deborah) and Luther West (Dominga); daughters, Kyra Brown, Justice West, Mikayla Dunham Quigley, Victoria Dunham Quigley and Dakotah Griffin-West; one granddaughter, Alia Henderson; sisters, Tiffany West, Rosalia Lippa (Louis) and Maria West; brothers, Luther West Jr., Christopher West and Terrell West; stepsister, LaToya Jordan; and stepbrother, Jordan Harper. He is also survived by his great-grandmother, Daisy Dunham; grandmothers, Shirley Dunham Pearmon and Dorothy West; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held 11 a.m. August 4, 2020, at Journey Christian Church, 3700 Price Club Blvd., Midlothian. The church is set up to allow for social distancing, however masks are required. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va., www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

