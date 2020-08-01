WESTON, Joyce Colette, 94, of Richmond, Va., passed away July 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Weston; her parents, Cecil Holt and Beatrice Holt (nee Mann); and her sister, Joan Cox. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Lisa Weston; her daughter, Dr. Theresa Weston and son-in-law, Dr. Warren Knoff; and her son, Christopher Weston, Esq. Joyce was born in Manchester, Lancashire, England, and raised in Harrow, Middlesex and Felixstowe, Suffolk, England. Following her marriage in 1950, she and her husband lived in Sydney, Australia; Felixstowe, Suffolk, England; and Toronto, Ontario, Canada before immigrating to the United States in 1957. After living in Chicago, Illinois and Manhattan Beach, California, the family settled in Laurel Canyon in the Hollywood Hills. She and her husband retired from California to the Oregon Coast, where Joyce remained until 2012, when she moved Richmond to be closer to family. Throughout life she loved reading, especially memoirs and mysteries. She inspired her children to share her interest in politics as well as her love of theatre and film. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1 p.m. August 4, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Drive, North Chesterfield, Virginia 23235. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to either the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org) or Guiding Eyes for the Blind (guidingeyes.org).View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Night of unrest in Richmond ends with 6 arrests, property damage and a truck set ablaze
-
Two national retailers coming to Chester shopping center as anchor tenants
-
Editorial: Where is the leadership?
-
Lohmann: How one man discovered his Black family's blond-haired, blue-eyed relation -- and a Richmond story worth telling
-
Hopewell grad Darrell Taylor signs $6.7 million deal with Seahawks
Remembering Loved Ones
FOREST LAWN - Sale. 2 burial plots, double head stone included. Call 804-672-0406.
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Plot Idlewood 121, near Civil War soldier's memorial. Price, $25,000. Joh…