WESTON, Martha Marshall, January 1, 1944 - July 28, 2020. Born in Richmond, Virginia. Resided in Spotsylvania, Virginia. If you're reading this, you know I have left on my next great adventure. I have been blessed over the years to share my life with two incredible sons, Craig and Michael; my granddaughter, Jessica Weston; my sister, Jackie Burton and her son, Philip; and dear friends who were family to me and made life an even greater joy. I leave you with this sincere wish. I hope you never lose your sense of wonder, never take a single breath for granted and when you have a chance to sit or dance, for God's Sake Dance! As per her wishes, Ms. Weston was cremated and no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter, Rappahannock Adult Activities, Inc. (RAAI) or Livingston Elementary School Student Lunch fund. Ms. Weston made generous donations to several nonprofit organizations over the years, and these were some of her favorites.

