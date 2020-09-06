WHEELER, Hildreth Davis McCray, 73, of Keswick, Va., died on August 29, 2020, at The Gordon House in Gordonsville, Va., after a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gordon Lee Wheeler. Hilly was the daughter of the late Bernard Winn and Harriett Hildreth Scott McCray; and was predeceased by her brothers, Bernard W. McCray, John H. McCray, Lanier D. McCray and George Cole S. McCray. Hilly attended St. Catherine's School, graduated from The Grier School in 1967 and was presented as a debutante in Richmond, Virginia, the following year. She continued her mother's legacy as an accomplished equestrian and started show jumping at a young age, winning many trophies. She was a member of Deep Run and Keswick Hunt Clubs and qualified as a AAA rated judge. Hilly had a competitive spirit and enjoyed beating her nieces in backgammon. She is survived by sisters-in-law, Jennie Ruth Smith McCray, Eve Mapp McCray, Emily Wheeler Rhodes, Lois Norvelle Wheeler; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Mason Wheeler. She is also survived by three nieces, Hildreth Lee McCray, Jennie Ruth McCray, Virginia Lee Cason; and nephew, Arthur Sackett McCray. Hilly also enjoyed 12 nieces and nephews from the Wheeler family. Special thanks to Michele Stevens, Hospice of the Piedmont and to Tom May and his staff at The Gordon House who provided devoted care over the years. A private graveside service will be held at the Monticello Memory Gardens, 670 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Charlottesville, Va., on Thursday, September 10, at 1 p.m. Friends and family can sign the online register book at www.hillandwood.com.