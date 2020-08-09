WHITE, ANN

WHITE, Ann C., 90, of Montpelier, went to be with the Lord August 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman G. White; and daughter, Patricia W. Edwards. She is survived by her brother, Derl R. Cormany; and sister, Nelda C. Umberger (George). Ann was a longtime member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., with interment to follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 15599 Mountain Rd., Montpelier, Va. 23192.

