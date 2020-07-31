WHITE, Bernard "Bernie" Daniel, age 72, of North Chesterfield, Va., gained his wings on Wednesday, July 29, after a courageous two and half year battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Holt; sister and brother-in-law, Ellen Samuels (Bobby); brother-in-law, Wayne Cox; and father-in-law, Kenneth Southern. Bernard is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Diana; son, Jason White (Megan); daughter, Danielle Roberts (Jason); grandchildren, Haley and Kaylen Roberts and Makayla and Logan White; his sister, Peggy Cox; Garland Holt; mother-in-law, Louise Southern; and brother-in-law, Kenny Southern (Cindy); as well as many extended family and devoted friends who also loved him very much. Bernard was an Army veteran awarded a Purple Heart medal for injuries sustained during the Vietnam War. He worked as a delivery driver, first for Nolde's Bakery and then for Wonder Bread until his retirement in August 2000. Bernard was known as Dear and Honey by his wife, RaRa, Grandpa and PaPa by his beloved grandchildren and James to a few close family members. His interests were sports, NASCAR, traveling to Myrtle Beach, gathering with family and friends, attending the grandchildren's activities and decorating for the holidays. Bernard began decorating their house for Christmas in the early 1980s and continued to add new items each year. Their house was added to the tacky light tour 18 years ago. Even this past holiday season when his health began to decline, he still decorated because it brought joy to others which he loved doing. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 2, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday, August 3. Please make a donation in Bernard's memory to the National Kidney Foundation, https://www.kidney.org/donation.View online memorial
Service information
Aug 2
The Family Will Receive Friends
Sunday, August 2, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Guaranteed delivery before the The Family Will Receive Friends begins.
Aug 3
Funeral Service
Monday, August 3, 2020
1:30PM
1:30PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Night of unrest in Richmond ends with 6 arrests, property damage and a truck set ablaze
-
Two national retailers coming to Chester shopping center as anchor tenants
-
Editorial: Where is the leadership?
-
Hopewell grad Darrell Taylor signs $6.7 million deal with Seahawks
-
WATCH NOW: Northam announces new COVID restrictions in Hampton Roads region amid surge of cases
Remembering Loved Ones
FOREST LAWN - Sale. 2 burial plots, double head stone included. Call 804-672-0406.
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Plot Idlewood 121, near Civil War soldier's memorial. Price, $25,000. Joh…