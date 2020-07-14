WHITE, Dorothy E., 96, of Richmond, departed this life Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She leaves to cherish her loving memory sons, Larry Christian (Shelia) and Tony Christian. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk through visitation will be held 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Live streaming will be available 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at www.marchfh.com. Celebration of Life service private.
