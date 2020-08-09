WHITE, Francis "Fritz" Grove Jr., passed peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on July 23, 2020, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He was 83 years old. Fritz is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carole Moore White; daughters, Liz, Mindi, Nancy and Pat (Steve); grandchildren, Caitlyn (Christoff), Becca (Tim), Austin, Daniel, Hannah and Peyton; and great-granddaughters, Lilly and Harper. The son of Betty and F. Grove White Sr., Fritz was raised in Winchester, Virginia, and spent his summers at the family's summer residence in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. It was there that Fritz and Carole met as teenagers. The two would later settle and raise their daughters in Midlothian, Virginia, where Fritz was a realtor and contractor specializing in custom family homes primarily in the Salisbury, Brandermill, James River West and Stonehenge subdivisions. Fritz loved his family above all else and was always proud of "his girls." He never met a stranger and always had advice to share - solicited or not. Fritz loved a good bourbon at happy hour and kept Shirley Temple ingredients on hand for the grandchildren. He grilled a delicious steak and firmly believed that Sinatra's "My Way" was written for him. Fritz, or Pop, told incredible and fantastical stories about the "Spammies," or small creatures made of SPAM, which his grandchildren adored. He enjoyed hunting in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley with his best friend Lewie and at Rainy Saturday in St. Michael's, Md., with his cousin, Bernie. His best times were spent in Deltaville at Pine Grove, the family's vacation home. Friends and family were always welcome. Great food, refreshing libations and laughter were never in short supply. Fritz was an incredible husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and man, and his larger-than-life personality will be missed by all who knew him. His life was a "fine presentation," in which he always remembered "who he was and what he represented." All his "worry-ations" are gone, so now he may rest in peace. No service will be held at this time. Donations in Fritz's honor can be made online at https://www.communityhospice.com/give/ or by mailing a check to Community Hospice and Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Fla. 32257.View online memorial
