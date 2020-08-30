WHITE, Frank E., departed this life August 24, 2020. Frank is survived by a very devoted friend, Barbara Hobson-Simpson; nephew, Anthony White; three children, daughters, Kimberly White Brown and Angela White (Michael) Winbush; son, Craig White; stepson, Samuel Jackson; 12 grandchildren, great-grandchildren; cousins, Gloriadean Holland, J. Patricia Lee and Juanita Tyler (Bobby) Parks; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and many other family members and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where funeral service will be held Monday, August 31, 2020, at 12 p.m. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.View online memorial