WHITE, William Randolph, 67, of Richmond, Va., transitioned to his heavenly home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Randolph "Fox" and Sarah "Due" White; and sister, Mary White Crawley. He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Katina May; son, William McLendon Sr.; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; sister, Sadie White; twin brother, Winston White, all of Richmond, Va.; one aunt, Laura McGruder of Palmyra, Va; three nieces, two nephews and a host of cousins and friends; among them, Shemeka Slade-Hubbard (Clyde), Betty Tucker, John Johnson and Howard Ingram. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd.View online memorial
