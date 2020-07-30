WHITE, William

WHITE, William Randolph, 67, of Richmond, Va., transitioned to his heavenly home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Randolph "Fox" and Sarah "Due" White; and sister, Mary White Crawley. He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Katina May; son, William McLendon Sr.; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; sister, Sadie White; twin brother, Winston White, all of Richmond, Va.; one aunt, Laura McGruder of Palmyra, Va; three nieces, two nephews and a host of cousins and friends; among them, Shemeka Slade-Hubbard (Clyde), Betty Tucker, John Johnson and Howard Ingram. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of William White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.