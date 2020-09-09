WHITEHEAD, Mamie Littlestar, 75, of Providence Forge, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 4, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Leon; son, Conway (Gwen); daughter, Trece Holmes (Nolan); four grandchildren, Cole (Ashley), Paige (Richard), Austin and Amanda; four great-grandchildren, Leland, Zoey, Layla and Lexi; and her pet, "Bella." Mamie is also survived by her sisters, Dolly, Eliouse and Zelma; brothers, Alton, Darrell and Calvin; along with numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. TODAY, Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Samaria Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chickahominy Indian Tribe or the American Cancer Society. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com