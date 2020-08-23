WHITHAM, Bernadette "Bernie," 92, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Hampton, Va., passed away August 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Maj. Clifford J. Whitham Jr. (USAF); parents, Harry and Meta Anderson; and siblings, Dorothy "Dot," Ida, Grace, Esther "Dolly," Charles, Norman, James and Harold "Popeye." She is survived by her children, Michael Whitham of Alexandria, Va., Gary Whitham (Kay) of Houston, Texas, Deborah Morrell (Bill) of Richmond, Va. and Jamie Whitham (Jennifer) of Norfolk, Va.; grandchildren, Laurie Yates of Virginia Beach, Va., James Whitham of Chapel Hill, N.C., Tyler and Turner Whitham of Houston, Texas, Wyatt Whitham of Elmwood Park, N.J., Lauren Lancaster of Chester, Va. and Evan and Katherine Jones of Norfolk, Va.; great-grandchildren, Levi and Emma Whitham and Andrew and Harper Lancaster; and beloved nieces and nephews. Bernadette worked for nearly 20 years at Nachmans department store in Newport News and Hampton. In retirement, she volunteered with the Special Olympics, the Peninsula Civitan Club and Langley AFB Hospital, but enjoyed being "Mema" to her grandchildren most of all. Bernadette will be laid to rest next to her husband in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Plans for a celebration of her life will be announced at that time. The family wishes to express its thanks to the staff of the Inspiritas memory care unit at the Towers in Richmond for the care they provided Bernadette in the last years of her life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Special Olympics or the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be made to the family at www.blileys.com.
