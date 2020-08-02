WHITLEY, Douglas Phillip, 43, of Charlotte, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 27, 2020. A 1996 graduate of St. Christopher's School and a 2000 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Doug was the Director of Client Administration at SCOR Global Life Americas in Charlotte. Douglas is the son of Pamela Whitley Bolling and the late Dr. Donald Whitley of Richmond; and the stepson of the late Andrew Jackson Bolling. Survivors include his wife, Erika Atkins Whitley; and their sons, Drew Phillip Whitley and Ethan James Whitley, all of Charlotte; his sister, Blair Lynn Whitley of Richmond; and his mother-in-law, Dorothy Atkins of Owings Mills, Md. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as very special friends. Doug was a beloved father, husband, son, brother and friend and will be remembered for his kind, gentle heart, as well as his compassion towards every living thing. A memorial service will be held at a later date when Doug's family and friends are able to be together to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Christopher's School, 711 St. Christopher's Road, Richmond, Va. 23226, or to the organization of your choice.View online memorial
