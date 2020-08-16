WHITLOW, Keith V., 59, of Richmond, departed this life on August 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marie J. Whitlow. He is survived by two sons, Keith Whitfield and Keishawn Whitfield; stepson, William Whitfield; six granchildren; two sisters, Sandra Whitlow and devoted, Carolyn Hewlett; one brother, Wesley Whitlow; a devoted and loyal cousin, Delores Freeman, "Ms. Dee"; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
