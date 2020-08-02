WHITNEY, Irene Pearl, 95, passed away July 24, 2020, at a memory care facility in Charlotte, N.C., where she had been living for the past year. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, George H. (Herb) Whitney; and her son, Kenneth Buecker. She leaves behind her daughter, Jackie Hohenstein (Peter); grandsons, Jason Buecker (Pam), Alex Hohenstein, Greg Hohenstein (Ellie); and great-grandchildren, Evan and Reeves Buecker and Aubrey Hohenstein. Originally from St. Louis, Irene lived in Richmond for 49 years, where she was active in a garden club and bridge club. Irene and Herb moved to Charlotte in 2008 to be closer to their daughter's family. Her greatest joys were spending time with her family, sewing and walking on the beach. She loved to travel and particularly enjoyed family trips to Myrtle Beach and Ft. Myers Beach. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 8, at 1 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.View online memorial
