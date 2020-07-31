WHITTAKER, Robert Glen, 35, died July 27, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Va. Robert "Bobby" Glen Whittaker was born on July 8, 1985 in Lynchburg, Va. Bobby attended Grace Baptist School, where he met the love of his life, Crystal. Bobby had a smile that radiated pure joy. He had a sense of adventure and loved to enjoy life whether racing a four-wheeler, riding a skateboard or motorcycle or at the beach with his wife and kids. Bobby grew up in Chesterfield, Va., and later moved to Dinwiddie County with his wife. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church and was very much loved by his pastor, Arthur Lands. He suffered a seizure on Friday, July 24, and did not regain consciousness. Bobby is survived by his wife of 16 years, Crystal; and their children, Robert Glen Jr. (Chase, 15) and Summer Day (13); his mother, Margaret Ann Whittaker; sister, Robin Rose, her husband, Michael, their children, Austin Rose and Emily Rose; and several other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Lonnie Glen Whittaker originally of Bristol, Va. Bobby knew the Lord and had no fear of death. Bobby lived his life with the confidence of trusting God as his Savior. We trust that he is reunited with his dad and many family members who went on to Heaven before him. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Southside Baptist Church, 2007 Boydton Plank Rd., with his funeral service to be held immediately after at 4 p.m. His graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to provide for his end of life expenses and care for the family at www.inmemof.org/Robert-Whittaker.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Night of unrest in Richmond ends with 6 arrests, property damage and a truck set ablaze
-
Two national retailers coming to Chester shopping center as anchor tenants
-
Editorial: Where is the leadership?
-
Hopewell grad Darrell Taylor signs $6.7 million deal with Seahawks
-
WATCH NOW: Northam announces new COVID restrictions in Hampton Roads region amid surge of cases
Remembering Loved Ones
FOREST LAWN - Sale. 2 burial plots, double head stone included. Call 804-672-0406.
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Plot Idlewood 121, near Civil War soldier's memorial. Price, $25,000. Joh…