WIKER, Charles Malcolm, 81, of Chester, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Born March 4, 1939, he was the son of the late Charles and Balbina Wiker; and was also preceded in death by his wife, Alice Virginia Wiker. He received a Master of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts and also a Master of Public Administration from Central Michigan University. A proud veteran of the United States Army, Charles faithfully served his country during the Vietnam War, and later retired from the Department of Defense as a Senior Executive. He is survived by his children, Michael E. Wiker, Debra A. Wiker-Anderson and husband, Rob, David M. Wiker and wife, Susie, Carol L. Sutton and husband, Duane; grandchildren, Trey M. Sutton, Jared C. Sutton, Roman D. Wiker, Caitlin L. Wiker; and sister, Janet Calvert. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House, Va. 23002, where he and his wife will be inurned together. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.