WILHELM, Elizabeth Ann Jackson, 85, of Williamsburg, Va., passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. A cheerleader in high school, she graduated from Tarboro High School in North Carolina in 1953. She then attended East Carolina University and moved to Richmond in 1960, where she met William C. Wilhelm, who became her husband in 1964. They lived in Harrisonburg, Va., West Orange, N.J., Albany, Ga. and Summit, N.J., as part of Bill's career. Elizabeth was formerly employed as a receptionist and bank teller who enjoyed playing bridge, home decorating, fashion and modeling, and she was a volunteer at Bruton Parish Church Gift Shop. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Luther Jackson and Mary Elizabeth Brown Jackson. Surviving Elizabeth are her beloved husband, William; and her first cousin, Dockery Teele. A visitation will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, Va., with the service to follow immediately afterwards at 1 p.m. Interment will be Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Hollywood Cemetery Mausoleum, Richmond, Va. Memorial contributions may be made to Williamsburg Community Foundation (www.williamsburgcommunityfoundation.org), 1323 Jamestown Rd. #103, Williamsburg, Va. 23185. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.View online memorial
