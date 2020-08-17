WILLIAMS, ALFRED

WILLIAMS, Mr. Alfred G. II, passed away on April 1, 2020, after a long illness exacerbated by the COVID-19 virus. A resident of Chesterfield, Virginia since 1987 he was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin in 1947. He left there in 1965 to join the U.S. Navy. A Vietnam veteran, he served at sea and on land until his retirement in 1987. He leaves behind his wife, Janet; and daughter, Meredith, of Chesterfield, Virginia. He also had a son, Brent; and daughter, Tara, and their families including five grandchildren. He will be buried at sea with his countrymen aboard a U.S. Naval Vessel. He was loved, and he will be missed.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of ALFRED WILLIAMS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.