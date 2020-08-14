WILLIAMS, Belinda "Lin" Holloway, entered into eternal life on August 9, 2020. She was born on September 1, 1951, to Irene Holloway and Richard Holloway Sr. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Holloway Sr.; and two brothers, Richard "Pludy" Holloway Jr. and Henry "Dust" Holloway. Belinda was educated in Richmond Public Schools, where she graduated from John F. Kennedy High School. She went on to become a social worker and worked with the City of Richmond for over 30 years before retiring. Lin leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband of 40 years, Arthur Lee Williams; loving mother, Irene Holloway; two loving daughters, Sonya Holloway Salaam (Malik) and Rochelle T. Williams (Reginald); devoted siblings, Gregory Holloway and Brenda Holloway; four grandchildren, Jourdan Salaam, Shayla Robertson, Reginald Williams Jr. and Kaylah Williams. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where family will receive friends on Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. Interment in Maury Cemetery at a later date.
WILLIAMS, BELINDA
