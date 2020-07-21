WILLIAMS, JOYCE

WILLIAMS, Mrs. Joyce Crouch, 80, of Chesterfield, Va., presently with the angels, returned to her heavenly home on June 26, 2020. "Joy" lived up to her name in every possible way. She was an incredible wife for 41 years and a magnificent business partner with whom she traveled the world on an annual basis. As a graduate of the Medical College of Virginia Nursing School, she eventually became in charge of the operating room nurses for open heart/bypass procedures at Chippenham and Saint Mary's Hospitals. Further, she was a unique, dedicated step Mom to Dick, Rob and Kris; as well as a super "Me Ma" to Nick, Michael, Kristena, Eric, Kaleigh, Casey, Eric and Josh. She also adored her only great-granddaughter, Mary Ellen. She further leaves behind one lucky, loving husband, Richard S. Williams. Burial/memorial services will be held at Ash Camp Baptist Church, 8687 Church St., Keysville, Va. 23947, on July 25, at 1 p.m. Pastor Ted R. Smith Jr. presiding.View online memorial
