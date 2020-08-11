WILLIAMS, LAURA

WILLIAMS, Laura Dunn, 92, passed on July 13, 2020. A former resident of Mosby and Gilpin Courts. She was preceded in death by her son, Allen Dunn. She is survived by a son, Ronald Williams; grandchildren, Bradley and Karen Johnson and Michael Williams; and a host of friends. She also leaves Vera Ryan, who cared for her for several years.

