WILLIAMS, Paulette Elaine, 67, of Richmond, Virginia, departed this life August 6, 2020. Paulette was the daughter of the late Russell McKinley Williams Sr. and Edith Louise Payne Williams. She leaves to cherish her memory devoted siblings, Russell McKinley Williams Jr. (Janice) of Annapolis, Md., Ralph Kinnard Williams of New York, N.Y., Willi Ann Williams of Richmond, Va.; and a host of other relatives and friends. The graveside and burial services, which are private, are being handled by McClenny and Watkins, 2700 North Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23222.

