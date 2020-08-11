WILLIAMS, Paulette Elaine, 67, of Richmond, Virginia, departed this life August 6, 2020. Paulette was the daughter of the late Russell McKinley Williams Sr. and Edith Louise Payne Williams. She leaves to cherish her memory devoted siblings, Russell McKinley Williams Jr. (Janice) of Annapolis, Md., Ralph Kinnard Williams of New York, N.Y., Willi Ann Williams of Richmond, Va.; and a host of other relatives and friends. The graveside and burial services, which are private, are being handled by McClenny and Watkins, 2700 North Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23222.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATED: Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. taking indefinite leave of absence
-
UPDATED: Worker at Ellwood Thompson's tests positive for coronavirus; four others fired for not following time-off protocol to get tested
-
As protests at Robert E. Lee statue continue, nearby residents live in constant state of unrest
-
Hundreds of thousands of Virginians are sent mail-in ballot letters with wrong information
-
1,102 people were denied purchase of gun during first month of Va.'s new one-handgun-per-month law
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - 2 burial plats located on hill East of main office. Family sect…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 4 plots, sidexside, 2 vaults, 44x13 double marker. Retail, $19,75…