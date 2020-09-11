WILLIAMS, Rex Anthony, 65, of Henrico, received his wings Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, David T. Sr. and Julia Williams. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Vanessa Williams; daughters, Angel and Trenace Williams; siblings, Kimberly, LeVanderth and David Williams; five brothers-in-law, one devoted, Gregory (Dorothy) Pollard; five sisters-in-law and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, where a walk-through visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020. Celebration of Life service 1:30 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at March Funeral Home, with live streaming on the website. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.