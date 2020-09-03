WILLIAMS, Shirley M., 87, of Henrico, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irving and Katie Myers; and siblings, Claudine, Marion and Carl. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Dennis Williams (Ginger) of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Fred Williams (Lisa) of Henrico, Va.; grandchildren, Hannah Williams, Hunter Williams (Kathryn), Katie Williams (Stuart); great-grandchildren, Skyler, Ruby, Cooper; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Shirley retired from Lucent Technologies (AT&T) in the early 90s after many years of service. She was known for her cooking; she made the best potato salad and banana pudding around. Shirley also enjoyed painting and watching her favorite shows, Bob Ross and Naked and Afraid. She will be missed by all that knew her. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 3, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.
WILLIAMS, SHIRLEY
View online memorial