WILLIAMS, W. Vernon, 86, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020. Beloved husband of 64 years to Mamie Lee Williams; father of Richard Keith Williams, Kenneth Lee Williams (Elaina); uncle and father figure of Brenda Williams Inge (Tim); grandfather of Bryan Shull, Sean Bair (Nicole), Jeremy, Matthew, Angel and Abby Williams; great-grandfather of Skyler, Kaylee, Kelly and Colton Bair; brother of Mildred Till; brother-in-law of Elizabeth and Frances Williams and Raymond Hawkins. Also, to cherish his memory are many loving nieces and nephews. Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Mae Williams; brothers, Earl, Linwood, Ernest, C.B. and Harvey Williams; sisters, Sarah Williams and Doris Hawkins; grandson, Scott Brooks; great-grandson, Jacob Shull; and daughter-in-law, Wanda Wise Williams. Vernon enjoyed working on classic cars. He grew up working on a tobacco farm and entered the Navy, serving on submarines with his last assignment being the USS Chivo. Following his military service, he worked as an electrical engineer with telecommunications, retiring from Verizon. Vernon was dedicated to his work, that showed in the many farms that he worked. He was also a faithful volunteer with the Dale Fire Department #11 and a member of the Dale Ruritan Club. Friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Vernon's funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 17, at the Morrissett Chapel, followed by the graveside at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to a charity of your choice or to Manchester Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 198, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23832, www.mvrs.org/donations.htm or to Union Baptist Church, 2210 Genito Rd., Amelia Courthouse, Va. 23002.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
More tenants leaving Stony Point Fashion Park: Sur la Table closing; CinéBistro's reopening uncertain
-
Two Monument Avenue residents sue over removal of Confederate statues, urge their restoration
-
State board backs plan for removing Lee monument by cutting it in three sections
-
UPDATED: Richmond judge bars removal of lone remaining Richmond-owned Confederate statue
-
Federico brothers convicted in brazen Chesterfield murder-for-hire plot to kill 3
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Mausoleum sold for $7270 in 2016, sell for $6270. Call Robert, …
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Sites 3 & 4. Lot 255. Hillside Garden. Both for $1500. Call…