WILLIAMSON, Lamar Jr., died peacefully July 11, 2020, at Givens Highland Farms, Black Mountain, N.C. He is survived by his children, Fred, Martha and Allen Williamson and Ruth Simmons; his grandchildren, Nathan, Ryan, Rachel, Tim, Ben, Hannah, Will, Sam, Bonnie, Charlie and Michael; and great-grandchildren, Tucker, Elliot, Emma, Benji, Kaia, Eli, Samuel, Max and Heidi. Lamar was born in 1926 in Monticello, Arkansas, attended college in Davidson, N.C., followed by seminary in Richmond, Va., where he married Ruthmary Bliss in 1949. He served as a pastor in Harveyton, Kentucky; as a professor at several institutions in the Democratic Republic of Congo; and as professor at PSCE (UPS) Seminary in Richmond, Virginia. Lamar was first and foremost a man of God, whose love of the Lord was seconded only by his love of wife and family, enriched by his love of knowledge and his extraordinary wit. He and Ruthmary were a devoted couple whose lives reflected their faith. They strove to live the gospel honestly and humbly, with love and respect for all peoples, embracing a world of joy and of service, of music and dance, of travel and diversity, of Sunday School and volunteer work, of walks and fishing. They were active members of All Souls Presbyterian in Richmond and Black Mountain Presbyterian. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Black Mountain Home for Children, IMCK.ORG or the charity of your choice.View online memorial
