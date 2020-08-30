WILLIS, JEANETTE "MEMA"

WILLIS, Jeanette Beadles "Mema," 79, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Saturday, August 29, 2020. She is survived by her children, Todd Willis and Sherry Morey (Bill); four grandchildren, Rickey, Marina and Zachary Wright and Holly Willis; and a great-granddaughter, Bryleigh Molloy. A wonderful cook, Mema retired after over 30 years of service as a pharmacist's assistant with Henrico Department of Mental Health and dedicated a large part of her life to the care of foster children. Services, with a period of visitation an hour prior, will be held 12 noon Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.View online memorial