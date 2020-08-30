WILLIS, Wayne Keith, born June 26, 1946, in Richmond, went to be with his Lord August 22, 2020. His precious wife, Dianne, predeceased him in 2012. He is survived by his daughters, Brenda Booth (Kevin), Connie Stanley (Wade), Tracy Rosser, Leslie Custalow; siblings, Stephen Willis, Sue Mason (Robert), Donna Carpenter, Kim McDaniel (Paul), Irma Nigro (Victor); and grandchildren, Shandy Myers (Justin), Allison Harkey (Doug), Brandon Stanley, Andy Sims (Tamara) and Matthew Sims. Wayne was the eldest son of Welford and June Willis and a graduate of Hermitage High School. He was a longtime member of Grove Avenue Baptist Church and an active member of their television media production team. He was known for his quick wit, his boundless desire to help others and his faithfulness to his Lord. He was deeply loved by all and will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., September 12, 2020, at Grove Avenue Baptist Church, 8701 Ridge Rd., Henrico, Va. 23229. Attendees will be required to sit socially distanced and wear masks. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Words of Victory TV Ministries at Grove Avenue Baptist Church, WPER Christian Radio Station and Bethpage Christian Church.
