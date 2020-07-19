WILLIS, WILMA

WILLIS, Wilma Bernice, 97, of Henrico, departed this life July 14, 2020. Surviving are her son, Larry Willis Sr. (Elizabeth); four grandsons, Warren (Tyeesha), Larry (Cassandra), Marcus (Deirdra) and Philip Willis; 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Tuesday, July 21, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. Sylvester Smith officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.

