WILLIS, Wilma Bernice, 97, of Henrico, departed this life July 14, 2020. Surviving are her son, Larry Willis Sr. (Elizabeth); four grandsons, Warren (Tyeesha), Larry (Cassandra), Marcus (Deirdra) and Philip Willis; 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Tuesday, July 21, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. Sylvester Smith officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Richmond Public Schools will have fully virtual learning in the fall because of COVID-19
-
Virginia becomes first state to adopt COVID-19 worker safety rules
-
15 women tell the Washington Post they were sexually harassed by Washington Redskins executives
-
'The nicest thing the city has ever done': After nearly 30 years of waiting, Sidewalk Cafe finally gets its patio
-
Northam to convene legislature for special session starting Aug. 18