WINDER, WILLIAM JR.

WINDER, Mr. William Ray Jr., 95, of Sarasota, Fla. and Franktown, Va., passed away on August 22, 2020, and is survived by his children, Kirk and Ann Williams, Ray and Catherine Winder, Sue and Glenn Roberts, Ann and Michael Walke and Christopher Winder; 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; his good friends, Pete and Susan Hutcheson, Sandy Hansen and Randy Benz. He was the owner of the Cock & Bull and Atlantic Southern Productions, he served in the Army Air Corps, loved to fly and take long drives, he loved the water, animals, bourbon and chocolate chip cookies. He loved life and he lived it his way. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sarasota Cat Hospital, 3845 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota, Fla. 34233, 941-921-4040. His visitation is 10 a.m. September 5, at Holland Funeral Home, Nassawadox, Va.
