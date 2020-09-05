WINGFIELD, Ray Atlee Jr., went to be with his Creator on September 2, 2020. Ray, 78, was born in Bedford, Va., and was the oldest son of Ray Atlee Wingfield Sr. and Kathryn Carter Wingfield, who both preceded him; along with his brother, Donald Wingfield. He was a graduate of Bedford High School and Danville Technical Institute. He retired from Verizon after 33 years of service. Most of his retirement years were spent repairing windshields, tinting windows, as well as driving for several motor coach companies, always making sure his passengers were safe, comfortable and enjoying their trip. Ray never met a stranger. He always enjoyed meeting and talking with people, eager to learn their story. Ray was truly a jack-of-all-trades and spent his life doing and fixing things for others, always seeking out new skills to learn. Ray was passionate about his varied interests, including country/bluegrass jams, Western movies, hydroponic gardening, HAM radio and fellowship at Hardee's. He loved driving to old and new destinations, laughing and making others laugh, visiting the Outer Banks with family and friends, sitting on the porch by the river and spending time with family at Blumont, his home place in Bedford, Va. He always had a love of airplanes and was once a licensed pilot and flight instructor. Ray served in the Virginia National Guard from 1964 to 1969. He was a Mason and member of the Kazim Shrine Temple. He was a member of The Gideons International, Williamsburg Camp. Ray's faith was strong and he remained a devoted follower of Christ and member of Stone House Presbyterian Church. Ray treasured his family. He is survived by Nell M. Palmer Wingfield, his wife of 56 years; and his daughters, Kathy Douglas (David), Marie Koehl (Rick); and grandchildren, Palmer, Dana and Lindsey. He is also survived by brothers, John Wingfield (Linda) and Bill Wingfield (Jane); sister-in-law, Ruth Wingfield; brother-in-law, Glenn Palmer (Judy); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. An outdoor visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8, at Stone House Presbyterian Church from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. followed by an outdoor memorial service at 4 p.m. Due to COVID-19, please wear masks and observe social distancing. Memorial donations can be made in his memory to: Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 W. Faris St., Greenville, S.C. 29605, Stone House Presbyterian Church, 9401 Fieldstone Parkway, Toano, Va. 23168 or The Gideons International, Williamsburg Camp, P.O. Box 6813, Williamsburg, Va. 23188. Vincent Funeral Home, West Point Chapel handling arrangements. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.