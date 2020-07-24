WOLFE, Dorsey Ray, 70, of Powhatan, Virginia passed away in his home, July 22, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Dorsey was born November 11, 1949, in Fairfax, Va. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cathy Wolfe. He is survived by his three children, Cindy Winn and her husband, Andy Winn, of Louisa, Va., Kevin Wolfe and his wife, Tammy Wolfe, of Powhatan, Va. and Raynelle Wolfe and her husband, Palmer Gross, of Chesterfield, Va.; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Dorsey can be remembered for the number of years he was the best of the best in residential drywall construction, in and around the Richmond, Va. area. After many years of being very successful in drywall he started building custom homes and continued his meticulous attention to detail to make sure that every client was completely satisfied with the homes and businesses that he built. Dorsey took so much pride in his abilities over the years and had a tremendous impact on so many lives within his community as he built these homes and businesses. After health issues caused him to leave his passion, he began working with the Powhatan County Public Schools in 2001 as a maintenance worker, where he retired in 2013. The family would like to invite friends and family to a Celebration of Life, which will be held on August 1, 2020, between the hours of 2 to 6 p.m. at 2467 W. Deerpath Dr., Powhatan, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Dorsey's favorite charity; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in his honor.View online memorial
