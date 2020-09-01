WOMACK, Florence "Flo" Winton, died peacefully in her sleep at Westminster Canterbury Richmond on August 29, 2020, the day after her 99th birthday. She was born in Tom's Brook, Virginia, to Josephine White Winton and William Garnett Winton. Her husband, Albert Linwood Womack; brother, Bill Winton; and sisters, Helen Castaneda and Mary Jo Brower all predeceased her. She is survived by her daughter, Carol. Over the years, nieces, nephews and cousins especially brought comfort through visits, pictures and stories. Flo graduated from Randolph-Macon Woman's College in Lynchburg, Virginia. During WWII, she worked at Langley Field (now NASA) as a "computer." She then moved to New York City to attend Columbia University, where she studied architecture and architectural drafting. Her career began as an architectural draftsperson with well-known Washington, D.C. architect, George Howe. Upon moving to Richmond, Flo began working at the firm of Baskerville & Son, Hankins, and Anderson (now Baskerville). She had a 33-year career there, eventually serving as job captain over some of their projects. Flo initially attended Centenary Methodist Church with her aunt and uncle, Beth and "Buz" Smethie. After marriage to Linwood, she would become an active member of Second Presbyterian Church. She served as Sunday school teacher, circle member, women of the church member and was on the board of their child care center. Flo moved into Westminster Canterbury in the 1990s, where she resided in the Tower, independent living, for over 22 years before entering Parson's Healthcare Center. The family is especially grateful to the great CNAs and nurses on the 2nd and 3rd floor of Parsons Health Care and the hospice staff of Westminster. A private interment is planned. A memorial service at Second Presbyterian Church, 5 N. Fifth St., will be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Second Presbyterian or the Westminster Canterbury Foundation Fellowship Fund.