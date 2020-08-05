WOOD, Alfred Edwin, 94, passed away on August 2, 2020, in Richmond, Va. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ann Griffith Wood of 55 years; and his sister, Nancy Carol Wood Lyons of Alexandria, Va. He is survived by his current and devoted wife, Bonnie Cross-Wood; two sons, Alfred Jeffrey Wood of San Francisco, Calif. and Brian Edwin Wood and wife, Delores Layne Wood, of Troutville, Va. He loved being a grandfather to his two grandsons, Griffith Edwin Wood and Jesse Brian Wood, both of Troutville. He is also survived by two brothers, David Bernard Wood and wife, Joyce, of Farmville, Va. and Robert Paul Wood of Spotsylvania, Va.; and numerous nieces, nephews and longtime friends. Ed was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served at the end of World War II, earning him the opportunity to attend college on the GI bill. He graduated from Richmond Professional Institute of the College of William and Mary with a Bachelor of Science in Business degree in 1951. He worked selling real estate and later selling industrial batteries and equipment. He was a longtime member of Trinity Presbyterian Church and also a 57-year Mason and member of the ACCA Temple, where he was also a member of the ACCA Oriental Band. His favorite hobbies were woodworking and gardening. He was a member of the Richmond woodworking and pen turning clubs and freely gave the fruits of his labor, including many pens, bowls and vegetables to family and friends. Remains rest at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Graveside funeral services with Masonic rites will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va., Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
RPD assigns Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney a security detail because of 'credible and ongoing threats'
-
Two national retailers coming to Chester shopping center as anchor tenants
-
UPDATED: Judge dismisses Lee statue lawsuit, but issues injunction in separate case, barring removal
-
WATCH NOW: Midlothian immunologist believes COVID-19 was in U.S. earlier than thought
-
Farrell 'not going anywhere' as Dominion resets leadership succession
Remembering Loved Ones
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Plot Idlewood 121, near Civil War soldier's memorial. Price, $25,000. Joh…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 cemetery plots with vault & marker. Value $12,600, will sel…