WOOD, Ronald Christopher, 33, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away on August 26, 2020. He was born December 28, 1986, in Richmond, Va. He was preceded in death by his son, Ronald C. Wood Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Amber R. Ramsey; children, Destiny, Benjamin, Collin and Aria Wood; father, Walter A. Wood; mother, Eva A. Wood; brothers, John and Patrick Wood; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law and great friends. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will follow at 1 p.m. Interment to follow in Riverview Cemetery.

