WOODLEY, JAMES SR.

WOODLEY, James Roger Sr., 71, of Richmond, departed this life August 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kayla Hicks. Surviving are his children, James R. Woodley Jr. (Cheryl) and Sharon D. Goode; two granddaughters, Shantell and Alyshia Hicks; two sisters, three brothers, three aunts, two uncles, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Graveside funeral services will be held 12 noon Monday, August 31, at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com (no public viewing).View online memorial
