WOODS, SHIRLEY

WOODS, Shirley Lea Barden, passed away on July 3, 2020, from complications of dementia. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, David; son, Braden; daughter, Sharon Winckler (Mark); and two grandsons, Austin and Ashton Woods. She was a long time employee of ICI America in Hopewell, Va., as well as long stint with Cintas Corp. The family will have a memorial service in her honor on Saturday, August 15, at 2 p.m. at Shenandoah Clubhouse, 9601 Redbridge Road, Chesterfield, Va. At her request, no flowers. Please make contributions in her name to The Humane Society and Guiding Eyes For The Blind. Please wear a mask.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of SHIRLEY WOODS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.