WOODWARD, Cornelia Pope, 92, was called Home to Glory on August 2, 2020. She was born on October 20, 1927, in Richmond, Va., and lived there most of her life. She was known to her friends as Connie. In her teens, she was stricken with polio, which left her partially paralyzed but Connie learned to adapt to her disability. She worked full-time for Life of Virginia Insurance Company for more than 30 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norvel Woodward and Margaret McFarland Woodward. Connie was an active member of Immanuel Baptist Church for many years. A memorial service will be held at the church on Tuesday, August 11, at 10 a.m. at 3601 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23230. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, Wycliffe Bible Translators or CAM, now Avant Ministries. "...to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord." 2 Cor. 5:8.View online memorial
