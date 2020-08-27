WOODWARD, Patricia Koch, 68, of Hickory, passed away August 21, 2020, at her residence. Born May 10, 1952, in Denver, Colo., she was the daughter of the late George Koch and Robertine Edwards Koch. Pat loved cats, collecting gemstones, fast cars and all plants. She loved cooking and spending quality time with her family, especially at her regular Sunday dinners. She loved playing jokes, classical music and watching sci-fi movies. Pat will be remembered as a caring mother and grandmother, a loyal friend and for the gift of showing kindness to all. Survivors include her son, Melvin "Gene" Woodward Jr. of Hickory; former husband, Melvin Woodward Sr. of Waynesboro, Va.; brother, John Koch and wife, Barbara, of Richmond, Va.; sister, Carol Cornett and husband, Larry, of Abingdon, Va.; grandsons, Kevin Woodward and Connor Woodward. A memorial service for family and close friends was held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Keith Gilliam officiating. The family requests memorials be made to Cat's Cradle, 10031 Idlewood Rd., Matthews, N.C. 28105. Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Woodward and online condolences may be left for the family at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
WOODWARD, PATRICIA
View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of PATRICIA WOODWARD as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.