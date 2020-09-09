Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

WOODY, Esseline Gloria "Tina," born September 14, 1952, passed away August 21, 2020. Loving you always and missing you daily are your family and friends. A Celebration of Life program will be sent to known family and friends. Due to the global pandemic of COVID-19, individual memorial observances are requested. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Saint Frances Academy, 501 East Chase Street, Baltimore, Md. 21202, (410) 539-5794 or Commonwealth Catholic Charities, 1601 Rolling Hills Drive, Richmond, Va. 23229.