WOODY, Esseline Gloria "Tina," born September 14, 1952, passed away August 21, 2020. Loving you always and missing you daily are your family and friends. A Celebration of Life program will be sent to known family and friends. Due to the global pandemic of COVID-19, individual memorial observances are requested. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Saint Frances Academy, 501 East Chase Street, Baltimore, Md. 21202, (410) 539-5794 or Commonwealth Catholic Charities, 1601 Rolling Hills Drive, Richmond, Va. 23229.

