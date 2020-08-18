WOODY, Glenn E., departed this life August 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Woody; daughter, Angel Woody; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. with limited capacity.View online memorial
